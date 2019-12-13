Putin introduces martial law in four regions of Russia and three more alert levels across the country

Martial law is being introduced in four new regions. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Security Council. According to the presidential decree, the martial law is introduced in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions starting October 20, with a maximum level of response mode in effect for these regions.



In addition, a medium level of response is declared in the regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine, the level of high alert is declared in other regions of the Central and Southern Federal Districts, and the basic level is declared in other constituent entities of the Russian Federation



