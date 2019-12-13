Putin declares that Belarus is in the forefront in a number of spheres

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Belarus occupies an advanced position in a number of spheres and is an interesting partner. He said this at a meeting with Russian students at Lomonosov Moscow State University on January 25, BelTA informs.



At the meeting, the student of Pskov State University told the Russian President about the work of an advanced engineering school of hybrid technology, created jointly with the Belarusian National Technical University. In response, Vladimir Putin noted that thanks to the efforts of President Alexander Lukashenko a lot was preserved in Belarus in the nineties and early twenties.



"The level is not bad in electronics and mechanical engineering. There are some areas where Belarus is at the forefront, and they are indeed an interesting and good partner," Vladimir Putin said.





