The situation in Ukraine is being too dangerous, RIA Novosti reports, citing the French publication VA.



"The West has played with provocations against Russia in Ukraine. Zelensky has been good at them - he has dragged the country into this bloody game, which brings him good dividends, knocking on NATO's doors and claiming that his army is supposedly winning," the publication says.



The only way out of this situation is negotiations between Moscow and Washington.



"Vladimir Putin is now only interested in direct dialogue with Washington because he knows that Europe is under its thumb," the analyst concluded.



