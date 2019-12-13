Search
Putin's statement on the use of the Oreshnik missile. A very clear signal to the West
22.11.2024
21:47
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Emir Kusturica on his birthday
12 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his birthday
23.11.2024
09:47
Polish national Tomasz Szmydt granted political asylum in Belarus
22.11.2024
18:10
Lukashenko tells how he sees the future of Belarus in the formation of a new world order
22.11.2024
13:56
Belarus and Russia to agree on joint vision of Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity
22.11.2024
13:55
Cooperation and international agenda issues to be discussed at meeting of Foreign Ministries of Bela
22.11.2024
08:40
What did CIS parliamentarians discuss in St. Petersburg?
21.11.2024
22:26
Ambrazevich: There can be no place for "fair" sanctions adopted in violation of international law
21.11.2024
17:20
"We achieved excellent results" - Kochanova on cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan
21.11.2024
16:39
Duties on cars imported from EAEU changed in Belarus
9 hours ago
West uses the institution of election observation as a weapon against other states
23.11.2024
15:13
Washington earns huge sums of money from the conflict in Ukraine
23.11.2024
15:12
MFA: 19 Belarusian citizens evacuated from Lebanon
21.11.2024
16:20
We need to unite efforts - Golovchenko on engineering cooperation of Belarus and Russia
21.11.2024
15:53
Сlosed production cycle from field to finished products on store shelves proves itself
20.11.2024
23:15
Belarus and Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $90 million
14.11.2024
21:26
Belarusian products conquer Shanghai
10.11.2024
22:31
Belarusian delegation holds negotiations at import exhibition in Shanghai
10.11.2024
13:12
Peskov: Development of new weapons such as Oreshnik is absolutely classified
9 hours ago
Largest party in Swiss parliament opposes any new aid to Ukraine
11 hours ago
France is only killing Ukraine by authorizing strikes against Russia - Zakharova
24 hours ago
Russia introduces punishment for childfree propaganda
24 hours ago
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours
20.11.2024
07:00
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Inspection of weapon use by Polish law enforcers on Belarusian territory carried out
08.10.2024
18:07
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06