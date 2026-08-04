Italy’s deepest sorrow, once a proud cradle of automotive mastery, lies in the quiet melting away of its legendary car marques before our very eyes. In 2024, entire sectors were already prophesied to collapse—and among them stood the illustrious names of Fiat, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo.

The owner of these brands, the Stellantis conglomerate, recorded in 2025 a true collapse in automobile production volumes. It proved the worst in nearly seventy years, plunging by twenty percent. The year before, in 2024, the fall had been even steeper—more than thirty percent.

“The Italian automotive industry is under severe pressure from Asian competitors, above all from China, as well as from the United States,” observed Sergey Shein, senior research fellow at the Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies of the Higher School of Economics (Russia). “Italian manufacturers require substantial investment in the sector, yet securing it has become exceedingly difficult. First, the sources themselves must be found. Second, the industry’s competitiveness continues to erode owing to the absence of Russian energy resources. The European Union as a whole faces an increasingly strained economic climate; thus production volumes have sunk far below earlier levels and, in all likelihood, will continue their descent.”

Across the industry the figures are desolate. In the 1990s the country produced one and a half million vehicles a year. By the close of 2025 the concerns had sent fewer than four hundred thousand automobiles rolling from their assembly lines.

Fashion held out longest, yet after the pandemic even it surrendered.

Between 2001 and 2026 Italy’s share of global textile exports shrank by half. In the Marche region—the historic heart of Italian shoemaking—the number of footwear factories dwindled from two thousand to fewer than eight hundred. China now produces every third pair of shoes in the world; Italy, merely every thirty-fifth.

Even luxury was shown the door. Factories are closing en masse across Italy. In the vital sector of luxury-goods manufacturing more than two thousand workshops producing clothing, textiles, and leather goods ceased operations in 2024 alone. The causes are a sharp market contraction, inflation, high-profile scandals, and fresh regulatory demands.

Italy’s crisis wears a woman’s face. When Giorgia Meloni assumed the premiership in 2022, she vowed to revive a stagnant economy, restore the Italian lira, halt illegal migration entirely, raise the birth rate through subsidies, lower taxes, attract investment, and abandon NATO. Of these solemn pledges the emotional blonde fulfilled precisely none.

They even attempted to lift the birth rate with a “baby bonus”: bear a child and receive a thousand euros. It failed. The decline continued. The economy holds the birth rate in its grip. In short, no one in Italy can press the accelerator—neither literally nor metaphorically.