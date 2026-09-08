Rada Unhappy With U.S. Envoys’ Settlement Proposals

Kyiv is dissatisfied with the settlement proposals brought by U.S. special envoys. In the Verkhovna Rada, lawmakers said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived with peace terms worse than those previously on the table.

According to one parliamentarian, the new proposals include requirements that were not in earlier versions of a deal — among them constitutional changes and recognition of territories. The deputy also said there were other points discussed during the Witkoff–Kushner visit but declined to disclose them.

The Financial Times had earlier reported that the American negotiators took updated versions of previously drafted settlement documents to meetings in Moscow and Kyiv. The texts had been adjusted to reflect changes on the ground after negotiations reached an impasse.