Radio Liberty suspends broadcasting in Russian language

Radio Liberty suspended broadcasting in Russian on the medium-wave band. The reason is a lack of funding. It is not specified for how long.

In these weeks, a court in Washington is holding hearings on the funding of the media corporation. It is trying to get the U.S. Agency for Global Media to transfer about 70 million dollars already appropriated by the U.S. Congress for fiscal year 2025. The agency's new leadership previously froze the transfer of the money as part of a campaign to cut government spending and combating inefficient spending of taxpayer money.