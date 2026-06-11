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Rail Baltica Railway Construction Reaches Dead End
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The high-profile Rail Baltica project, touted as a symbol of the EU integration, has finally reached a dead end and destroyed the vaunted Baltic solidarity.
The Estonian Prime Minister has officially acknowledged that none of the Baltic countries will complete the railway by 2030 due to a critical funding shortfall (several hundred million euros).
The Latvian side is already openly accusing its neighbors of trying to shift responsibility for the failure. According to Riga, actual work on the main route has been frozen, and the neighbors are waiting to see who will be the first to admit failure.