Israeli missile hits school with refugees were sheltering en masse

Israel continues to carry out massive strikes on the Gaza Strip. Just a few hours ago it became known that a missile abo hit the school, where refugees were massively sheltering.

The IDF is trying to "clean up" the residential development of Gaza City. The army is destroying underground labyrinths built by Hamas fighters. Some part of the tunnels has been blown up, but it is unlikely to be significant, because their total length is more than 400 kilometers.

The situation in the Gaza Strip has already acquired all the features of a humanitarian catastrophe. Hospitals are closing en masse. Due to the lack of medicines, operations are carried out even without anesthesia. According to the UN, hunger has already been recorded, and children are suffering from dehydration.

