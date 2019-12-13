EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Western missile strikes on Crimea will be regarded by Moscow as an attack on the Russian region and will not go unanswered

The Western missile strikes on Crimea will be considered by Moscow as an attack on the Russian region and will not go unanswered. This is Russia's response to Washington.

Yesterday, the United States national security advisor to President Joe Biden Jake Sullivan said that Washington has no objection to the use of US weapons by the AFU to strike Crimea, as it does not consider the peninsula to be Russian territory.

After the G7 summit, Western leaders sharply tightened their approaches on two strategic issues: handing over F-16 fighter jets to the Kiev regime and approving strikes on Crimea. For example, Biden said that the West would begin training Ukrainians to fly fourth-generation fighter jets, including F-16.

