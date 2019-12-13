3.42 RUB
Missile strike hits US military airfield in Syria
A missile strike struck a US military airfield in northeastern Syria. Several strong explosions, a thick column of smoke rose into the sky.
According to sources, the facility was attacked by three missiles, they fell on the airbase used by US forces and the area around it. The missile attack was later followed by another drone strike.
U.S. military facilities in Syria are regularly attacked, with armed Shiite groups operating in Iraq claiming responsibility.
