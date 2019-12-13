3.42 RUB
Ramzan Kadyrov suggests when special operation in Ukraine may end
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov believes that the special operation in Ukraine may end in the spring or summer of 2024, BELTA writes.
According to the head of Chechnya, the end of the special operation in Ukraine should be expected in spring or in June or July. Ramzan Kadyrov noted that Ukraine has exhausted all possibilities, human resources and money, and there are problems with weapons.
He noted that the Russian army is tasked with preserving the cities and negotiating with those who want to surrender.
