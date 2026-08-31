Rare White Falcon Sold for $408,000 at Auction in Abu Dhabi

A rare white falcon sold for 1.5 million UAE dirhams (approximately $408,000) at auction at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), MIR24 reported, citing the UAE news agency WAM.

The sale took place during the fifth round of auctions at the exhibition. The Qarmousha Pure Ultra White falcon became the most expensive bird sold at auction this year.

The bird was raised on a specialized farm in the United States. The falcon is distinguished by its all-white plumage, rarity, and outstanding physical and external characteristics.

The current exhibition is attended by 55 leading farms from the UAE and other countries specializing in falcon breeding and care.