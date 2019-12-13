Consequences of total mobilization of the Kiev regime - a continuous devastation and deserted streets. A footage from the village of Nadlak appeared in the Web. The author of the video claims that he often travels through small towns and villages, where there is emptiness in the streets and devastation.

At the same time, Zelensky's office claims that the AFU needs 500,000 recruits. But calculations of sociologists show that Ukraine's mobilization potential is exhausted. To make citizens not afraid, it is proposed to send Ukrainian MPs and civil servants for military training. The head of the Servant of the People faction, Arahamiya, has come up with such an initiative.