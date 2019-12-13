Iran, Saudi Arabia and China issue statements over US and UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen

US and British strikes on Yemen will only lead to increased instability in the region, Iran's Foreign Ministry says. The office calls the attack arbitrariness and violation of the territorial integrity of Yemen. Saudi Arabia calls for restraint.

The unstable situation in the Red Sea is being closely monitored by the Chinese authorities, according to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, noting that what is happening may become an obstacle to the successful development of trade in the coming year.