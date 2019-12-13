3.42 RUB
Iran, Saudi Arabia and China issue statements over US and UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen
US and British strikes on Yemen will only lead to increased instability in the region, Iran's Foreign Ministry says. The office calls the attack arbitrariness and violation of the territorial integrity of Yemen. Saudi Arabia calls for restraint.
The unstable situation in the Red Sea is being closely monitored by the Chinese authorities, according to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, noting that what is happening may become an obstacle to the successful development of trade in the coming year.
U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to attack the Houthis is also being criticized in Washington. A number of Democratic lawmakers oppose the operation, which failed to win congressional approval. And some congressmen call Biden's actions unconstitutional.
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
