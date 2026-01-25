The idea of creating the Board of Peace arose in the context of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza. However, according to the published charter, its mission was significantly expanded. Global diplomacy has experienced a real tectonic shift.

Nikolai Myslyvets, Director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"The processes underway now are very complex. They are connected with the restructuring of the world order."

The project, positioned as a conflict resolution mechanism, is essentially an attempt to reformat the architecture of global governance. The Wall Street Journal cites the text of the statute, circulated among potential members. According to various sources, it has been received by about 60 countries.

The Board of Peace is an international organization aiming to promote stability, restore reliable and legitimate governance, and ensure a durable peace in regions affected by conflict or under threat of it.

The official website of the White House published the composition of the initiative’s executive council. It includes: Donald Trump (also chairman), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Middle East envoy Steven Whitkoff, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and entrepreneur Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Mark Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and U.S. National Security Advisor.

Belarus was invited to be among the architects of the new world order. Minsk has established itself as a reliable and secure platform for negotiations. This is recognized even across the ocean. The White House leader proposed that the country become a founding member of the Board of Peace, which will include representatives of the most influential and respected states on the planet.

About 35 world leaders from roughly 50 invited by Washington have expressed their intention to join the Board of Peace, which the U.S. aims to form. This is stated in the report of the American leader’s press pool. Among those officially accepting the invitation, besides Minsk, are Hungary, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Egypt, Israel. France, Sweden, Germany, the UK, and Norway have officially declined. Oslo believes that proposals for resolution should be formulated "within existing structures, such as the UN."

Against the backdrop of the Greenland conflict, the Board of Peace has become another point of disagreement between the United States and the EU, illustrating the growing divergence in approaches to global security and international diplomacy. Public discussions increasingly suggest that the weakness of European elites has become a key factor shaping the current dynamics. The names of Emmanuel Macron, Kir Starmer, Friedrich Merz, and other figures who should be shaping the agenda are more frequently mentioned in the context of political inertia and the inability to offer alternatives.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that he would not join the Board of Peace:

"Did he say that? Who needs him! He’ll be out of power soon anyway, so it’s no big deal. If he keeps being stubborn, I’ll impose 200% tariffs on their wines and champagne, and then he’ll join. If he really said that, he won’t be in power in a few months."

For Washington, many analysts see such a situation as a convenient backdrop. Europe, having lost the ability for independent play, is turning into a space where American strategy is implemented without serious resistance.