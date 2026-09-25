Record Diesel Prices Put Europe on Course for Toughest Winter Since 2022, Commissioner Says

The coming winter could prove the worst for the EU energy sector in four years because of unusually high diesel prices, European Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen has warned.

According to Jørgensen, diesel prices in the European Union have set new records in recent weeks, rising by 40 percent.

The commissioner also called on U.S. President Donald Trump not to ban diesel exports to Europe. Keeping energy shipments at current levels, he said, would be “beneficial for both sides.”

Washington is reported to be considering restrictions on fuel exports in order to protect the domestic market. If the United States takes that step, Europe would lose 420,000 barrels of diesel a day. In August 2026 alone, the United States supplied half of all diesel imported into the European region.