Reform UK Pledges to Ban All Foreigners from British Benefits

Reform UK has pledged to ban all foreign citizens from receiving benefits in Britain if the party comes to power.

According to GB News, party representative Robert Jenrick said Reform UK would overhaul the social security system after winning the next election. The party has presented a wide-ranging plan to reduce Britain’s rapidly rising welfare bill by £50 billion.

The program includes a major review of disability and unemployment payments and a complete ban on most forms of social assistance for every foreign citizen. The ban would also apply to European Union citizens who already hold permanent residence in the United Kingdom. Implementing it would require officials to reopen the existing Brexit agreement with Brussels.

Jenrick stated: “Forcing British workers to pay for benefits given to foreigners is not only economic illiteracy — it is outright immorality. People are happy to support their neighbors in hard times, but British taxpayers cannot afford to subsidize everyone on the planet, especially those who have not paid taxes. The public has demanded these changes for decades. Reform will create a system that is fair for the British people.”

The party described the proposals as the most comprehensive review of the welfare system in recent times, affecting nearly three million people.

A Labour Party spokesperson responded: “Reform UK’s plans to cut spending by £50 billion are fantasy economics based on stripping support from people with disabilities and shifting costs onto employers.”