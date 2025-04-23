3.66 BYN
3.05 BYN
3.48 BYN
Remembrance Day. Israel has come to standstill in memory of Holocaust victims
April 24 is the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel. The whole country stands still at the sound of the mourning siren. This silence is a symbol of mourning for the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.
At home and at work, on the street and indoors, Israelis stop having bowed their heads, for two minutes of silence.
Even traffic on the highways has come to a halt as drivers got out of their cars to pay their respects to the innocent victims.