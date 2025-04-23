Remembrance Day. Israel has come to standstill in memory of Holocaust victims

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a7368d-cfad-44ff-b9a9-9139f0cee9db/conversions/74f8dc75-529e-470e-9e3c-d6d4a7a5d089-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a7368d-cfad-44ff-b9a9-9139f0cee9db/conversions/74f8dc75-529e-470e-9e3c-d6d4a7a5d089-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a7368d-cfad-44ff-b9a9-9139f0cee9db/conversions/74f8dc75-529e-470e-9e3c-d6d4a7a5d089-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a7368d-cfad-44ff-b9a9-9139f0cee9db/conversions/74f8dc75-529e-470e-9e3c-d6d4a7a5d089-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

April 24 is the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel. The whole country stands still at the sound of the mourning siren. This silence is a symbol of mourning for the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

At home and at work, on the street and indoors, Israelis stop having bowed their heads, for two minutes of silence.