Renoir Museum Thieves Drop Two Stolen Paintings While Fleeing

Two of the paintings stolen from the Pierre-Auguste Renoir museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, near Nice, were dropped as the thieves tried to escape, BELTA reported.

Four works were taken from the museum. According to Nice-Matin, the abandoned canvases were found in the museum park. One of them is Portrait of Madame Stéphane Pichon.

It had earlier been reported that the thieves dropped one painting. The stolen works were valued at a total of €9 million. Among those taken, the paper said, were Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano, Young Girl at the Well and Coco Reading.

Cagnes-sur-Mer Mayor Brian Masson described the break-in. “They cut a section of fence — wire mesh — and entered a small building at the Renoir museum through a door. The alarm went off when they were taking the artworks down,” he said.

Jean-Pierre Besch, founder of the Besch Cannes Auction house, said the paintings “cannot be sold on the official market.”

The museum opened in 1960 in the house where Renoir spent his final years. It holds a collection of about 10 original paintings, 40 sculptures and many of the artist’s personal belongings, including his easel and wheelchair.