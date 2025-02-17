Reset in U.S.-Russia Relations: Tentative Beginning

A significant impetus seems to have been given to the process of rebuilding U.S.-Russian relations on February 18th. While talk of global compromises remains premature, the two sides have begun to listen to each other.

Negotiations between Russian and U.S. delegations in Riyadh, lasted four and a half hours. However, contrary to expectations and numerous predictions, a specific date for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump remains undefined. A meeting next week appears unlikely.

The principal outcome: Moscow and Washington have agreed to consider each other's interests.

"When national interests align," declared Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, "we must do everything to unite efforts and implement mutually beneficial projects in both geopolitical spheres and economic affairs. Thus, the conversation was, in my opinion, very useful. We not only listened but also heard each other. And I have reason to believe that the American side has begun to better understand our position, which we, based on the numerous statements of President Putin, have detailed once again with specific examples."

"We need to begin to discuss, think and examine, at a high level, how geopolitical and economic cooperation might follow from a cessation of the conflict in Ukraine," stated Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State. "Obviously, in order for this contact to be possible, we must achieve a successful and lasting conclusion to the conflict."