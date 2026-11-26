Estonia’s decision to close its border with Russia has sparked outrage among the residents of Narva. Queues of people—those wishing to cross to the other side or return home—continue to grow; some are rushing to visit relatives, while others are heading to medical appointments. Crossing the border is becoming an unbearable ordeal.

The Estonian government has decided to close the border with Russia starting December 1, with authorities promising to re-evaluate the necessity of maintaining the closure in six months’ time.

Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the measure is intended to limit Moscow’s capacity for "hostile actions" and to strengthen oversight regarding the circumvention of sanctions.