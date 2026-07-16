The resignation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has sparked a wave of protests. People across the country have taken to the streets demanding the minister's reinstatement. The largest protest rally is taking place right outside Zelensky's office in the Ukrainian capital.

Members of the Verkhovna Rada are warning of the risk of a new Maidan. They claim the government is provoking rebellion with its decisions.

The military has also spoken out against the personnel changes. Deputy Commander of the Ukraine's Air Force, Pavlo Yelizarov has resigned in protest. The appointment of Ihor Klymenko is cited as the main reason for the anger. People fear the former Interior Minister will radically tighten mobilization.

Local media report that Bankova Street perceived Fedorov as a potential rival in the next elections, so his removal by Zelensky was only a matter of time.