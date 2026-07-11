The Law and Justice Party has submitted a draft resolution to the Sejm opposing Ukraine's membership in the European Union. The decision is based on the Kyiv regime's blatant glorification of Nazism.

The draft resolution demands that the Polish government oppose Ukraine's further integration with the EU until Kyiv renounces its glorification of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and commemorates the Polish victims.

The party is seeking consideration of the document at the next session of the Sejm.

For Poles, the historical issue is fundamental. Relations between Warsaw and Kyiv have been complicated for many years by the Volyn Massacre, but in 2026, the conflict reached a new level.

On July 11, Poles remember one of the darkest pages of their history – "Bloody Sunday" of 1943.