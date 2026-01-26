Response to Trump: Brussels and Delhi Create Free Trade Zone

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53b681c7-978a-4743-a69d-885efea33ee2/conversions/3361f596-706d-4813-a457-121157b50ed8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53b681c7-978a-4743-a69d-885efea33ee2/conversions/3361f596-706d-4813-a457-121157b50ed8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53b681c7-978a-4743-a69d-885efea33ee2/conversions/3361f596-706d-4813-a457-121157b50ed8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53b681c7-978a-4743-a69d-885efea33ee2/conversions/3361f596-706d-4813-a457-121157b50ed8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

As reported by Politico, the EU and India have agreed to a trade deal, which will be announced on January 27. Negotiations began in 2007 and finally succeeded.

The agreement to create a free trade zone in countries with a population of 2 billion is planned as a response to Trump: his tariff policies are rejected by both Brussels and Delhi.

Given the previously signed agreement with Mercosur, Europe clearly wants to become the new center of economic globalization, which, incidentally, leaves the United States behind. There are doubts that this plan will succeed. The agreement with Mercosur has not yet entered into force, and EU agriculturalists are vigorously opposing it.