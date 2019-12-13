PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Republicans criticize draft budget presented by Biden

A roadmap to accelerate the decline of America. This is how the Republicans in the House of Representatives called the draft budget for 2025, which was proposed by Biden.

They refused to support the budget request of the presidential administration in its current form (they consider it wrong) and took steps to return the country to the "rails of fiscal sanity", noted the joint statement issued by the speaker of Congress Mike Johnson.

At the same time, Republicans note that "while American hard-working Americans struggle with brutal inflation and a growing national debt, Biden intends to increase their burden by spending trillions of taxpayer money to promote his ultra-leftist agenda.

