Reuters Calls Ukraine's Accession to EU in Coming Years Unrealistic

Ukraine is not welcomed in the European Union. Reuters writes: its accession to the bloc in the next few years is an unrealistic prospect. The main reason is the 2027 elections. EU countries will be focused on their own political fates.

Election campaigns are approaching in France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and other European countries. The uncertainty of the outcome of the military conflict and long-standing problems with corruption have been cited as obstacles.

Public support for Ukraine's EU accession has also fallen. According to a recent poll, support for the country joining the EU in the coming years is more than 20% lower among EU residents than in March 2022.