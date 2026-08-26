Reuters: Closure of Odessa Ports Threatens Rise in Global Grain Prices

Up to 70 grain carriers have accumulated near the mouth of the Danube. They are waiting for access to Ukrainian ports for loading grain for export, Reuters reports.

After the ports in the Odessa area ceased to operate, cargoes were redirected through the Danube ports, which are not coping with the flow. The situation is aggravated by the fact that Ukraine is giving priority to the reception of vessels with fuel rather than the loading of its own grain for export.

The publication recalls that Ukraine is one of the largest grain exporters in the world; disruptions in supplies may lead to a rise in global bread prices.

Closed ports reduce the production of Ukrainian grain

At the same time the Bloomberg agency, citing analysts, writes that non-operating ports may force Ukrainian agrarians next spring to leave about 20 percent of the land unsown. 12 million tons of grain will not be produced. Over the past two months exports through the Black Sea ports have fallen to less than 10 percent of the level at the beginning of the year. And if the situation does not change, the consequences of the current crisis may affect next year’s harvest.