The EU promises to finalize a free trade agreement with India on January 26. Brussels is touting this agreement as completely revolutionary, creating a single market with a capacity of 2 billion consumers.

Given the previously signed agreement with Mercosur, Europe clearly intends to become the new center of economic globalization, leaving the United States behind.

It is difficult to judge how much European leaders are up to the scale of this task. The agreement with Mercosur has not yet entered into force. EU farmers are vigorously opposing it, while German automakers support it.

Details of the EU-India duty-free trade agreement have not yet been made public. Officials in Delhi have already lifted tariffs on imported European cheese and wine. However, these products play a minor role in the average Indian's diet.