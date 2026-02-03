Reuters: US Sends Military Force to Nigeria

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb33c77-8d6b-45ad-8a2e-ef7021baa711/conversions/2fadc411-7cbc-41a2-adc9-e3aa71d59a69-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb33c77-8d6b-45ad-8a2e-ef7021baa711/conversions/2fadc411-7cbc-41a2-adc9-e3aa71d59a69-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb33c77-8d6b-45ad-8a2e-ef7021baa711/conversions/2fadc411-7cbc-41a2-adc9-e3aa71d59a69-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bdb33c77-8d6b-45ad-8a2e-ef7021baa711/conversions/2fadc411-7cbc-41a2-adc9-e3aa71d59a69-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States has deployed a small group of troops to Nigeria, Reuters reports, citing General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, head of the US Africa Command, BelTA reports.

As the agency informs, this marks the first confirmation of the presence of American troops in the country.

According to the General, American troops were deployed after both countries agreed on the need to take additional measures to combat the terrorist threat in West Africa. He did not provide further details about the scope and nature of their mission.

Nigerian Defense Minister Christopher Musa confirmed that a US military team is operating in Nigeria, without providing further details.