Reuters: US threatens Venezuelan Interior Minister if he doesn't support Washington's plans
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US is threatening Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello with "Maduro's fate" if he doesn't support Washington's plans for a transitional period in the country. According to Reuters, the White House administration fears that Cabello will not help interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez meet US demands.
US officials believe Cabello could become the main obstacle to maintaining order after Maduro's overthrow.
The list of potential US targets also includes the Secretary of Defense, accused of drug trafficking by the US and for whom a bounty of millions of dollars has been placed. Reuters sources claim that Trump intends to exert maximum pressure on the remaining security forces in Venezuela.