Reuters: IAEA Director General expected to visit Moscow and Kiev next week
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi may visit Moscow and Kiev next week. This was reported by TASS citing Reuters.
"Director General Grossi continues consultations and other efforts aimed at agreeing and establishing as soon as possible a physical and technical safety zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). He is expected to visit Kiev and Moscow next week," it quoted the document as saying.
On Friday, IAEA reported a mine explosion that damaged a low-voltage electrical cable near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It damaged an electrical transformer but did not affect the operability of safety systems. Grossi expressed deep concern about the numerous landmine explosions that took place this week near the ZNPP, an area that has also been subject to frequent shelling in recent months.
