PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Reuters: The West lost $107 billion on the conflict with Russia

The losses of Western companies from the withdrawal from Russia amounted to 107 billion dollars, according to Reuters. Moreover, only direct losses are taken into account, and indirect losses can exceed them several times.

We are talking about the largest brands, many of which made the lion's share of their profits on trade with Russia. These include both the luxury segment and the mass market.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All