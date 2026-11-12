Europeans were left outside the door of the main negotiating process in Abu Dhabi. And not without reason. Individual EU countries do not even entertain the idea of peace in Ukraine and intend to continue sponsoring the conflict. Moreover, for the sake of militarist ambitions they are prepared to go against their own.

Thus, Chancellor Merz threatened to block the European Union’s seven-year budget if all members of the bloc do not forcibly invest in aid to Kyiv. The attempt at financial diktat from Berlin has already provoked an open revolt inside the euro-bloc. Four countries spoke out against the endless financing of the Bankova’s military expenditures. Among them are Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Czechia. Incidentally, the last two did not remain silent. Prague and Bratislava put up a united front against such threats at a joint press conference. The Slovak prime minister stated that no one would blackmail him with war. Robert Fico promised to impose a counter-veto on the pan-European budget if Berlin tried to force through an agreement on a new loan of 70 billion euros.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

“I cannot rid myself of the feeling that a significant part of Ukraine’s political leadership is quite satisfied with the current war. They want it. So be it. Germany is a large country. But when it comes to the interests of the Slovak Republic, I do not care at all what Mr Merz says there. It does not bother me in the least. I repeat: not a single cent, whether a loan or a grant. He claims that he will block the budget, but I can do that too.”

This démarche was fully supported by the Czech prime minister as well. Babiš recalled that the voice of sovereign Czechia in the European Council is absolutely equal to the voice of the German chancellor, and Prague has already officially refused to guarantee loans for Ukraine.