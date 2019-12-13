PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Emergency regime of federal character declared in Belgorod Region of Russia

The emergency regime of federal character has been declared in the Belgorod region of Russia, TASS reports with reference to the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov.

"I propose to classify the emergency situation that has arisen in the Belgorod Region as an emergency of federal character and establish a federal level of response," Kurenkov said.

On August 15, an extraordinary meeting of the government commission on prevention and elimination of emergencies and fire safety was held to discuss the current situation in the region. According to Kurenkov, the situation remains difficult and tense. As a result of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations in the Belgorod Region, residential houses and infrastructure have been damaged, there are dead and wounded.

"The subject has organized work to provide comprehensive assistance to the affected population, but the scale of what is happening does not allow the region to independently eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation," Kurenkov said.

He also emphasized the inadmissibility of unreasonable price increases for food and essential goods and instructed the federal antimonopoly service to actively monitor the situation with prices and the livelihood of the affected population.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All