Filmmaker Oliver Stone calls U.S. responsible for conflict in Ukraine

"I don't want to go into the broader history of what is happening in Ukraine, because the case is not simple at all, and everyone is just screaming, 'The Russians are attacking.' And who caused it? What has been going on there in the Donbass since 2014 and how many people have left because the U.S. heavily armed the Ukrainian army? Since 2014, Ukraine was no longer neutral, it was against the Russians, and that is what upset the balance of military equipment, and that is where the war comes from. Like everything, every war has a cause and effect, but we're not even paying attention to that yet," said the three-time Oscar winner.