Filmmaker Oliver Stone calls U.S. responsible for conflict in Ukraine
World famous American film director Oliver Stone said that he believes the United States is the real culprit for the conflict that broke out in Donbass in 2014, BelTA informs. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the Serbian newspaper "Politika.
"I don't want to go into the broader history of what is happening in Ukraine, because the case is not simple at all, and everyone is just screaming, 'The Russians are attacking.' And who caused it? What has been going on there in the Donbass since 2014 and how many people have left because the U.S. heavily armed the Ukrainian army? Since 2014, Ukraine was no longer neutral, it was against the Russians, and that is what upset the balance of military equipment, and that is where the war comes from. Like everything, every war has a cause and effect, but we're not even paying attention to that yet," said the three-time Oscar winner.
Oliver Stone also added: "Who are we to point fingers at anybody? We tell the Russians what to do. I mean, it's funny, considering what we've done. The United States are experts at condemning any country in the world when it crosses the line of international order, what they call rules, and America breaks all the rules when it wants to, and you know it."
