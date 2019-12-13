3.42 RUB
The result of a possible Ukrainian attack on the Kursk NPP will be a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe - Russian Foreign Ministry
Kiev regime has started preparing an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant. Russia calls on international organizations to immediately condemn the Kiev preparing provocations at nuclear facilities. About it writes TASS with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.
"The result of a possible Ukrainian attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant could be a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe. The international community should realize what danger the neo-Nazi Kiev regime poses to the European continent," the Russian Foreign Ministry warned.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
