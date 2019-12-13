Results of sociological survey show that Ukraine plunging into demographic catastrophe

Exactly half of the refugees who left the country have no intention of returning home. One third of the respondents are not interested in what is happening at home, and two thirds are satisfied with living conditions abroad.

The survey was conducted among those Ukrainians who moved to Poland, Czech Republic and Germany. Judging by the results of this sociological survey, Ukraine has finally lost from 3 to 5 million citizens who, it seems, will never return home. We are talking mostly about young women with children, professionals with good education and people with money. The new mobilization law also removes from the list of potential returnees young men who managed to escape abroad. They are hardly sad about a homeland that prepares them for death in the trenches. In demographic terms, we are not just talking about heavy losses, there are guarantees of rapid and final extinction of Ukraine.