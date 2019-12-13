The majority of Ukrainians do not support the demolition of Soviet monuments. The Ukrainian survey research firm "Rating" held a remarkable opinion poll on the attitude of its citizens to the Soviet cultural heritage. Thus, 40% of respondents are against the dismantling of the history and only 19% support it.

Yet, it does not prevent the authorities from committing more and more acts of vandalism: for example, in Rivne they demolished the bust of the intelligence officer Kuznetsov, who took out dozens of German generals.

A third of the citizens of Ukraine support the abolition of teaching Russian literature in schools, but another third is totally against it. Finally, 80% believe that the 9th of May is the Day of Memory and Mourning, and the rest call this date "Victory Day". For correct understanding of results of the poll it is necessary to remember that Ukrainians are exposed to intensive propaganda of brainwashing and even the mere attempt to use independent sources of information can end badly. The terror against people has also affected the sincerity of statements: any careless word can result in reprisals. Thus, we can conclude that the nationalist and anti-Soviet narrative is taking root in Ukraine hard and only with violence.