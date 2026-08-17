Rhine Running Dry Forces German Factories to Shut Down

The shallowing of the Rhine is forcing factories and plants across Germany to shut down.

The drop in water levels threatens catastrophic losses for the country’s chemical concerns. Germany’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry reports that many enterprises depend on the river for water — both as a coolant and for the operation of treatment facilities. The dried-up Rhine is now compelling plants to stop production.

Exporting chemical products has also become difficult. The river has always been the cheapest transport route; logistics costs are now expected to rise significantly and push up prices for the final goods.

The impact may prove permanent rather than temporary. Authorities will need to invest in creating alternative delivery routes.