Rising Tensions: Supporters and Opponents of President Vučić Gather in Belgrade

Unusual activity is being observed among suspicious individuals in the capital of Serbia,: youth dressed in semi-sporty attire are moving through the city’s central streets, appearing to march purposefully toward a destination.

This evening, Belgrade anticipates significant, and possibly frightening, events. Tensions in Serbia have escalated sharply as both supporters and opponents of President Vučić converge on the capital.

Massive demonstrations, potentially numbering in the thousands, are expected tonight in Belgrade. The president recently announced that a violent color revolution is planned to commence this Saturday.

According to Vučić, the organizers of the protests from pro-Western NGOs are inciting youth to actively resort to violence.

The president has warned that such crimes carry severe penalties under the Criminal Code, including up to 15 years of imprisonment. However, there are plenty of hot-headed individuals; just last night, a crowd in Belgrade attacked the tractors that had brought Vučić's supporters to the city.