Riga City Council supported the decision to demolish the monument to Soviet academician Mstislav Keldysh. They argued that he created nuclear weapons for Stalin. Keldysh was a legendary Soviet scientist in applied mathematics and mechanics, one of the ideologists of the Soviet Union's space program, and a native of Riga. But the country's authorities have long followed the only, ruinous path of rewriting history. Last year the street in honor of this scientist was renamed, and now they have reached the monument.