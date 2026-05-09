Due to intense pressure, the Slovak PM was forced to cancel his attendance at the Victory Day parade. However, a scandal could not be avoided. Western officials were greatly displeased by Fico's statements that he categorically rejects the creation of a new "iron curtain" between the European Union and Russia.

"We cannot simply, out of hatred for Russia, replace one energy dependence with another, this time on the American one. Moreover, this dependence will be significantly more expensive. I believe these higher energy prices are a tax we in Europe must pay for our own stupidity and ideological obsession with Russia. And the most interesting things are yet to come, when the Americans buy gas and oil from Russia at standard prices and then pass them on to us at an exorbitant markup."