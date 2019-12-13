The military special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) trained in the UK are preparing to storm the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP). This was reported to TASS by Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia."



"They returned in September, they were trained for several months in Britain at training ranges under the guidance of the British special service MI-6. Over 450 men of the AFU Special Operations Forces were trained to force a water obstacle, a flat river - it was constantly practiced in the legend of the exercises with taking a bridgehead and storming a large facility of man-made origin. There are all indications that this is a nuclear power plant," he said.



According to Rogov, in the second half of September, the AFU fighters trained in the UK participated in similar exercises in Ukraine. "The constant shelling of the coastal area of Energodar, as well as the settlements of Ivanovka, Balki and others, indicates that this is the firing of heavy artillery. Accordingly, it is quite possible that there could be landings of paratroopers in these places," he said.



Rogov believes that the attack on Zaporizhzhya may happen on October 14, the symbolic date on which Zaporizhzhya is celebrated on Liberation Day from the Nazi invaders, Zaporizhzhya Cossacks Day, and Defender of Ukraine Day.



