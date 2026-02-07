Latvian authorities have identified a threat to national security and their healthcare system not in a lack of funding or personnel, but in people working with the "incorrect" passports.

58 employees of one of the country's regional hospitals were fired in one day for holding Belarusian or Russian passports. Blogger and activist (Latvia) Roman Samul explained how this was even possible and what allows the Latvian authorities to act in this way in his "Actual Interview."

As a reminder, this concerns Daugavpils, a city in the Latgale region. It was there that the healthcare workers were recently fired. Daugavpils is the second largest city in Latvia and is predominantly Russian-speaking. Around 90% of the population is Russian-speaking. "When the USSR collapsed, we woke up in a supposedly free democratic country, and a priori, all Russians or native Russian speakers became enemies. They all felt like third-class citizens. We couldn't get anywhere, say, into the upper echelons of politics. We were like servants to the titular nation," a blogger shared what was happening in Latvia.