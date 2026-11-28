Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is furious over the situation surrounding the operation by Ukrainian forces in the port of Benghazi. She has warned Vladimir Zelensky that it is becoming more difficult for Rome to provide support to Kiev, RIA Novosti reports.

The Chigi Palace government said that Meloni held a telephone conversation with Zelensky during which she expressed concern about the operation by Ukrainian forces in the port of Benghazi. In the course of the conversation Zelensky contradicted his own earlier statement and acknowledged that the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not been coordinated with Ukraine’s Western allies. According to Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Zelensky apologised for this.

“This turn of events is becoming a problem for Giorgia Meloni. The Prime Minister is furious… She spoke with [Zelensky]… and explained to him how destructive, in her view, his attitude is,” the newspaper Repubblica reported.

According to the publication, during the conversation with Zelensky the Italian Prime Minister told him that in the Italian parliament — where voices against providing aid to Kiev are already being heard — it is becoming difficult to ensure full support for Ukraine if Kiev “demonstratively trips her up.”

In addition, Meloni asked Zelensky to inform her, as well as other partners, about such actions in advance, the newspaper writes.