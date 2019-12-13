3.43 RUB
Russia and China conduct joint air patrols over waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas and the North Pacific Ocean
As part of the implementation of the military cooperation plan, Russia and China conducted joint air patrols over the waters of the Chukchi, Bering Seas and the North Pacific Ocean.
The duration of the joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft amounted to more than five hours. They were escorted by Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters. Interaction at all stages of air patrols was practiced
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
