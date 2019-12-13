PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Russia and China conduct joint air patrols over waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas and the North Pacific Ocean

As part of the implementation of the military cooperation plan, Russia and China conducted joint air patrols over the waters of the Chukchi, Bering Seas and the North Pacific Ocean.

The duration of the joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft amounted to more than five hours. They were escorted by Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters. Interaction at all stages of air patrols was practiced

