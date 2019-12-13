Russia and DPRK sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement

Russia and the DPRK, following the results of Russian-Korean negotiations with the participation of the leaders of the two countries, concluded the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, BelTA reports this with reference to TASS.

Heads of state Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un put their signatures on the document.

As Russian Presidential Assistant Yuri Ushakov previously explained, the new document will replace the Treaty of Friendship and Mutual Assistance of 1961, the Treaty of Friendship and Good-Neighborliness in Cooperation of 2000, and the Moscow and Pyongyang Declarations of 2000 and 2001.

According to Ushakov, the need for a new document is due to the deep evolution of the geopolitical situation in the world and the region, as well as the recent qualitative changes in bilateral relations between Russia and the DPRK.

The Kremlin representative indicated that the new document will comply with all fundamental principles of international law, will not be of any confrontational nature and will not be directed against any countries. It is emphasized that the agreement is aimed at ensuring greater stability in Northeast Asia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier arrived on a two-day state visit to the DPRK. The leaders of Russia and the DPRK have already held talks in an expanded format, and then continued face-to-face communication.