3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russia may sever relations with UK because of its Russophobic policies
According to columnist Drago Bosnic, Russia is ready to take extreme measures if the UK continues its Russophobic policy, RIA Novosti reported.
"London's hawkish policy has been making itself felt since the first days of the conflict. When Moscow and Kiev began their first talks, it was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who intervened in the situation and urged Vladimir Zelensky not to compromise with the Russians," the publication said.
Since then, regardless of who was at the helm, London has only increased its already extensive military support for the Kiev regime, the material noted.
"Russia has repeatedly demanded that the UK stop dragging out the conflict, but these statements have not been heard. Therefore, Moscow may take the last, extreme measures, which will put an end to relations between the two countries," Bosnic explained.
According to him, the Russophobia of the British is clouding their minds, and leaving Russia no choice but to break off relations. The journalist concluded that this would be another step toward a nuclear conflict.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All