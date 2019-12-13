According to columnist Drago Bosnic, Russia is ready to take extreme measures if the UK continues its Russophobic policy, RIA Novosti reported.

"London's hawkish policy has been making itself felt since the first days of the conflict. When Moscow and Kiev began their first talks, it was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who intervened in the situation and urged Vladimir Zelensky not to compromise with the Russians," the publication said.

Since then, regardless of who was at the helm, London has only increased its already extensive military support for the Kiev regime, the material noted.

"Russia has repeatedly demanded that the UK stop dragging out the conflict, but these statements have not been heard. Therefore, Moscow may take the last, extreme measures, which will put an end to relations between the two countries," Bosnic explained.