Russia may seize funds of foreign companies - symmetrical response to the West

Russia may respond to Western sanctions symmetrically by arresting foreign funds. This was reported by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. The high-ranking official also said it might be possible to nationalize the property of the companies registered in unfriendly jurisdictions, including the U.S. and the EU. However, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council added that anti-Russian sanctions can become an excellent reason for a final review of all relations with those states that imposed them including the interruption of dialogue on strategic stability. Earlier, a number of countries imposed sanctions against Russia because of the situation around Ukraine. Restrictions will affect the work of businesses and banks. Also, a number of Russian state officials, including President Putin, were subjected to personal sanctions.